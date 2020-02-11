Teen offender who escaped Sonoma County Probation Camp rescued from Forestville pond

A search for an escaped juvenile from the Sonoma County Probation Camp near Forestville turned into a rescue mission Tuesday morning after the youth offender took refuge in a nearby pond.

Initial dispatch reports indicated the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deployed an unmanned drone to provide aerial support as units on the ground canvassed the vineyards along Eastside Road, which runs parallel to the Russian River.

By 10 a.m., law enforcement had apparently located the juvenile, and two deputies had to rescue him, said sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia.

The probation camp is a correctional facility with 24 beds for youth offenders between 15 and 18 years old. The teens are provided counseling, vocational training and opportunities to work toward a high school diploma or GED, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

