Latest developer backs out of Chanate Road deal with Sonoma County

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2020, 1:05PM
A third developer has walked away from negotiations with Sonoma County over the Chanate Road property, striking another blow to the county’s years-long quest to sell and redevelop the northeast Santa Rosa health care site for housing.

San Rafael-based EAH Housing decided to formally walk away from the most recent deal, with an EAH business partner informing the county in a Feb. 3 letter that the delays reaching terms and conditions “have apparently become too frustrating for EAH, which is unfortunate.”

The letter, was sent to Sonoma County General Services Director Caroline Judy by Curt Johansen, managing partner for the Santa Clara-based developer JH Community Partners, which had worked with EAH through six months of negotiations. The Press Democrat obtained the letter from a source close to the developer.

The setback comes three years after the Board of Supervisors first tried to offload the property for up to $12.5 million deal with local developer Bill Gallaher. His plan envisioned more than 800 units on the 72-acre site. A lawsuit led by neighbors derailed that effort.

As the years have dragged on, county costs have skyrocketed and property appraisals have dropped precipitously, raising questions about the county’s ability to dispose of the property, one of the largest vacant public parcels eyed for housing within city limits.

“The sale of the Chanate property continues to be challenging for this board and this county,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin. “It’s a beautiful piece of property. Yet we just can’t seem to get the right partners and the right deal being made.”

Under the county’s current process, any deal for the property would come with a 50-year promise to set aside at least a quarter of the constructed units as affordable housing. Final approval of any development would rest with the city of Santa Rosa.

Because the county is trying to sell surplus land, under state rules, it is limited in what kind of entities it can deal with. Acceptable entities include affordable housing developers like EAH.

JH Community Partners, LLC, would not meet those standards, but the organization has apparently been working since 2016 to acquire and develop the Chanate Road property, according to the letter.

In a bid to keep the latest deal alive, the company offered in its letter to find another affordable housing developer, naming BRIDGE Housing, Burbank Housing, Eden Housing, Mercy Housing, Satellite Affordable Housing Associates or MidPen Housing.

“On a personal level, I have invested much time and expense to pursue this opportunity since 2016, and I remain as committed as ever to proceed with acquisition and develop a sustainable community with 25% affordable units that will be welcomed by the city of Santa Rosa and the local neighborhoods,” Johansen said in his letter.

Gorin wouldn’t comment on specifics of the letter, nor would county staff associated with the deal, all citing the Board of Supervisors’ closed-session discussion of the matter Tuesday as reason withhold any and all details. Johansen did not return a phone message seeking comment. Neither did officials with EAH Housing.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose district includes the Chanate Road property and who served as a public champion of the prior deal with Gallaher said she wouldn’t comment due to the closed session.

When the county opted to begin exclusive talks with EAH last August they were the only lead developer left in the latest round of proposals.

The company provided two offers. One was for about $4 million, and involved the company tearing down the buildings. The other offered up to $11.6 million, contingent on Santa Rosa’s approval of a certain number of housing units.

Sonoma County supervisors made it clear they didn’t like either offer, but the board had little choice.

“We have one buyer available,” Supervisor David Rabbitt, the board chairman said at the Aug. 20 meeting. “If they’re hungry, let’s sit down and negotiate. Based on what’s in front of me, I’m not supportive.”

The board’s favored buyer, California Community Housing Authority, had already backed out, and Gallaher’s Oakmont Senior Living did the same via a scathing letter read by an employee of his at the Aug. 20 meeting.

Most of the property is vacant, and maintenance costs have soared as the county seeks to curb break ins and vandalism at the sprawling campus that sits on both sides of Chanate Road.

The county spent $768,000 last year mostly on securing the buildings against break-ins. By June of this year, costs are set to reach $519,783, including last November and December, according to county documents.

The last major step reached by the board was to tear down 13 of the buildings on the site, dedicating $10.8 million in September to the effort. Bids for that work have yet to go out.

In the meantime, the property’s value has dropped. It was appraised for $7 million in 2016. The value dropped to $4.24 million in 2019. The ongoing threat of a lawsuit played into the lower appraisal, according to county documents.

Escalating costs tied to seismic studies and future demolition of the asbestos-ridden buildings have also contributed to the sinking valuation, officials said.

“It is a perfect property to place an appropriate level of housing and services,” Gorin said. “I’m confident we can find a developer to move that forward with the neighbors. But it seems to be challenging right now.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

