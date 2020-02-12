San Francisco woman, 43, found dead in north Santa Rosa creek

Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old San Francisco woman whose body was found Saturday in Paulin Creek where it runs through the county government campus in north Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Genevieve Coleman, said Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia in an email. A cleanup crew found Coleman partially in the creek near Fiscal and Administration drives about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik.

Authorities haven’t identified a cause of death, Marincik said. At this point, there are no signs of a struggle or foul play, but investigators are waiting for the autopsy results to determine what happened. Autopsy reports take about six weeks to complete, Valencia said in his email.

It’s not clear what brought Coleman to the area, or how long she had been deceased before her body was found, Marincik said. Someone who knew her, though, called authorities early Tuesday morning to report her missing, he said.

