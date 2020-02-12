Subscribe

San Francisco woman, 43, found dead in north Santa Rosa creek

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2020, 4:32PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old San Francisco woman whose body was found Saturday in Paulin Creek where it runs through the county government campus in north Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Genevieve Coleman, said Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman Juan Valencia in an email. A cleanup crew found Coleman partially in the creek near Fiscal and Administration drives about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik.

Authorities haven’t identified a cause of death, Marincik said. At this point, there are no signs of a struggle or foul play, but investigators are waiting for the autopsy results to determine what happened. Autopsy reports take about six weeks to complete, Valencia said in his email.

It’s not clear what brought Coleman to the area, or how long she had been deceased before her body was found, Marincik said. Someone who knew her, though, called authorities early Tuesday morning to report her missing, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine