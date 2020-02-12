Police: Santa Rosa man arrested in shooting had visited property while armed before

The man arrested over the weekend on suspicion of firing several rounds from a shotgun in southwest Santa Rosa is thought by investigators to have visited the same property at least twice before while armed, including hours prior to the shooting, when police say he rammed his truck into a gate on the commercial lot.

Karl Walburg, 62, an ex-convict from Santa Rosa, was arrested Saturday about four hours after a witness called police to report a man carrying a shotgun near Roberts Avenue and Sebastopol Road, followed by the sound of gunfire, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik said.

The gunfire prompted officers to cordon off Sebastopol Road following the 2:21 p.m. call to police. Authorities blocked motorists and SMART commuter trains from entering the area as officers searched for Walburg. No one was injured by the gunfire and it was unclear what or who Walburg was shooting at, Marincik said.

About three hours later, as a SWAT team was about to enter the area where police believed he was hidden, Walburg came out from underneath a broken-down semi-truck on the commercial property and surrendered to police, Marincik said.

A shotgun was found underneath the truck and a second firearm was located in his bedroom later that night, Marincik said.

Officers were called to Roberts Avenue property on Saturday morning, about 11 a.m., after receiving a delayed report of a hit-and-run crash involving an armed man in a dark-colored pick-up truck who rammed his car into a gate on the property either early that morning or the night before, Marincik said.

Police suspect that driver was Walburg. Witnesses who saw Walburg Saturday afternoon said he was behind the wheel of a black Chevy Silverado pickup that had major damage to its rear end.

Witnesses who talked to officers after the shooting said they recognized the man from prior visits to the area, including one on the night of Feb. 6, when he showed up with some type of firearm, Marincik said.

“I don’t know exactly if there’s a grudge or something else going on with this suspect,” Marincik said. “I image there’s several reasons as to why this escalated, but I don’t have the specifics as to what those (reasons) are.”

Marincik said he was unable Tuesday to check whether prior reports had been made of an armed man on the Roberts Avenue property.

He could not confirm what witnesses told The Press Democrat the day of the shooting — that Walburg showed up intent upon exacting some revenge, apparently over damage to his pickup.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and vandalism.

He was released from the Sonoma County Jail Sunday after posting bail of $30,000. He is due in court Feb. 19, when prosecutors could file charges.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.