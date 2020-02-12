Authorities search Ukiah for man wanted in connection with Lake County arson

Authorities searched Ukiah on Tuesday for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with an arson case in Lake County, prompting three nearby schools to go into lockdown as a precaution.

The incident began at 10:36 a.m., when a sergeant from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area northeast of the schools, just west of Highway 101, because of a disturbance, said sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Greg Van Patten. When the sergeant arrived, he learned that a man, identified as Lawrence Murray, and two women had gotten into an argument. As the sergeant was interviewing the women, Murray got in his 2019 Dodge Charger and drove off.

The sergeant then learned that Lake County had issued a felony arrest warrant for Murray in connection with an arson case, Van Patten said.

While searching for Murray, authorities found the Dodge abandoned several blocks west, and a witness reported Murray had gotten out and run into the hills nearby. Given the proximity to Ukiah High School, authorities notified the administration. Ukiah Unified School District Superintendent Debra Kubin initiated a lockdown at the school, as well as the nearby Pomolita Middle School and Frank Zeek Elementary School, as a precaution. Both Van Patten and Kubin emphasized that there was no threat to the schools.

The lockdown lasted about 10 minutes, Kubin said. Authorities were unable to locate Murray, and called off the search a little after 1 p.m.

