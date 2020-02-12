Santa Rosa surpasses record high temperature by 6 degrees

Temperatures in Santa Rosa reached a record high Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The high in Santa Rosa was 80 degrees, surpassing the previous daily record of 74 degrees in 1996, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The unusually warm weather in the North Bay started Monday, breaking the previous record high of 78 degrees in 1988 by 1 degree, according to weather reports. Canepa said the warmer weather was caused by northerly winds conducive to warming and drying, but that temperatures would likely return to the seasonal norm later this week.

The Napa State Hospital also surpassed its previous record high of 76 degrees in 1988 by 3 degrees, Canepa said.

