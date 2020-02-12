Car crashes off Highway 1 cliff near Fort Ross

A vehicle crashed off a Highway 1 cliff near Fort Ross Wednesday morning and landed on its roof, prompting a rescue effort by the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary dispatch reports indicated the car was about 100 feet off the roadway. A CHP helicopter was deployed around 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses reported to dispatchers that three people were inside the car when it crashed, and one was still trapped inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

