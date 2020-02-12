Subscribe

Fire guts Southern California apartment building

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 12, 2020, 8:41AM
Updated 33 minutes ago

TUSTIN — Fire raged through a large Southern California apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation and firefighters were working to account for all residents of the approximately 40-unit building in the city of Tustin, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The blaze was reported in one two-story building in the Chatham Village apartment complex around 3 a.m. and the roof collapsed 25 minutes later.

“We were sleeping, you know, it was in the middle of the night. Out of nowhere this loud noise of knocking — boom, boom, boom on the door. ‘Get out, the apartment’s on fire,’” resident Heidi Murillo told KABC-TV.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire and none were injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

