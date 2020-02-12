Analysis: Winners and losers from the New Hampshire primary

Voters in the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire weighed in on the presidential race Tuesday, and unlike in Iowa last week, we actually got results.

Below, our winners and losers, with the biggest winners and losers listed first.

- - -

Winners

Bernie Sanders: After winning the most votes but having Pete Buttigieg pull out a delegate win in Iowa, Sanders was the first clear and unmistakable winner of a state in the nominating process. It might not be a big surprise given he won the state by 22.4 points in 2016 and is a senator from Vermont, a neighboring state, but it's a win. And it cements him as one of two front-runners in this race - if he's not even a slim favorite at this very early juncture.

Making things better for Sanders is how the rest of the field shook out. Buttigieg seemed to cede some support to Amy Klobuchar after Friday's debate, but they finished second and third, respectively, while the other neighboring-state senator, Massachusetts's Elizabeth Warren, finished well behind. To the extent this race focuses on the top three finishers in New Hampshire moving forward, Sanders won't have to deal with his ideological competitor in Warren, while Buttigieg and Klobuchar fight it out for more middle-of-the-road voters. (He might even benefit from Andrew Yang dropping out Tuesday night, given that he could be a logical ideological landing spot for them and that Yang's supporters are so enthusiastic.)

Amy Klobuchar: Perhaps the biggest question heading into Tuesday was not who would win, but who would finish third: Joe Biden, Warren or Klobuchar? But the Minnesota senator arguably needed it more than the others, and she got it - by a wide margin. She turned a strong debate performance Friday into legitimate and instant momentum, with polls this weekend showing her rising into the low teens. She did even better than that.

Iowa was a disappointment for her. She finished fifth there, despite being from a neighboring state. New Hampshire should at least give her a platform in this race in the weeks ahead, which isn't a complete given for the candidates who failed to nab a top-three spot.

Pete Buttigieg: His loss of ground to Klobuchar in the final days shouldn't obscure the improbability of what he just accomplished - a delegate win in Iowa and a close second-place finish in New Hampshire (Buttigieg trailed Sanders by less than two points when the race was called). Not bad for the young mayor of a relatively small city in Indiana. Buttigieg seemed to have a shot at winning New Hampshire as the Iowa results trickled in last week, but losing narrowly to a guy who won the state by a big margin last time is hardly a failure. In fact, it was a strong night for Buttigieg. Next though, he's got to contend with the newly relevant Klobuchar - and his shortcomings with minority voters.

Primaries: Hey, guess what: They run more smoothly! This will come off as gratuitous after the beating Iowa has taken over the past week for its caucus debacle, and it's not like we didn't expect New Hampshire to handle its vote-counting business. But Tuesday was a reminder of how much simpler it can all be when you just let people vote and then count those votes.

A brokered convention: Five big-name candidates plan to press forward after New Hampshire (regardless of their chances). And starting Super Tuesday on March 3, Mike Bloomberg's name will be on the ballot, and he could also carry significant delegates. It seems every four years we talk about a potential brokered convention, but this year it's as likely as ever. A candidate needs a majority of delegates heading into Milwaukee this summer, and it's worth keeping an eye on that count, starting now.