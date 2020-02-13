Man injured in shooting near Olive Park in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are investigating a shooting near Olive Park late Wednesday night that left a male victim with a non-life-threatening wound.

Police were first alerted to the shooting at 11:10 p.m. when a caller reported a possible shooting near the Olive Park neighborhood, just south of Railroad Square. Police located the victim on the corner of Olive and Hazel streets.

Police said the victim had been shot once in the leg with a small caliber handgun. Although he was cooperative, the victim was unable to provide much information about the person or people who attacked him, police said.

Police searched the scene of the shooting, on the north east corner of the park, as well as the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspect or suspects.

Police said the victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Santa Rosa Police violent crimes unit at 707-543-3590.