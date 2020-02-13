Subscribe

3 pedestrians injured by suspected hit-and-run driver in San Francisco

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 13, 2020, 9:15AM
Updated 11 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A hit-and-run driver who may have been drunk or on drugs plowed through a crosswalk, into a bus and onto a sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, striking three pedestrians and leaving two of them with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Toyota Prius made a turn against a red light and hit the front end of a bus in a Mission District intersection shortly before 4:30 p.m., and a man in a crosswalk was “sandwiched between the two" vehicles, Sgt. Frank Harrell told KRON-TV.

The car then drove onto a sidewalk, police said.

The bus drove on for about 25 yards and when it stopped, a man and a woman both got out and were struck by the fleeing car, which then continued speeding down the sidewalk, Harrell said.

The two men, ages 49 and 34, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, he said.

The woman complained of pain and was treated at the scene, he said.

Three to five minutes after the accident, the driver drove back to the scene and was detained, Harrell told KRON-TV.

The driver was “displaying signs of alcohol or drug impairment,” Harrell told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine