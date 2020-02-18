Windsor superintendent Brandon Krueger to retire at end of school year

Brandon Krueger has a journaling system he turns to whenever he has to make a major decision.

The Windsor Unified School District superintendent writes out his own version of pros and cons, and tries to wrap his head around the consequences of that choice.

Last year Krueger, 55, opened up his journals and began mulling over whether he should retire just months after receiving a contract extension through 2022.

Ultimately, looking at factors that include physical and mental health, Krueger decided to step down at the end of the school year after three years at the district’s helm. The announcement last month came as a surprise to many in Windsor who admired the relationships he had built as an administrator.

“Wellness and self-care, they screamed out as a priority for me,” Krueger said in an interview Friday. “I will never stop being involved with education. From the time I could talk and think, I wanted to be a teacher. This is a hard thing to leave.”

A Lodi native whose parents were both educators, Krueger came to Windsor in the middle of the 2015-16 school year as the district’s human resources director. It was the latest step in 34-year career that included work as teacher and administrator, most recently in Elk Grove.

Krueger was hired as superintendent in 2017 after a national search to select a successor to Steve Jorgensen, who also stepped down after a three-year stint. Krueger’s contract was extended twice by the school board after positive performance reviews

He final-year salary is $183,000 and he will be entitled to five years of medical benefits once he retires June 30.

As head of the Windsor school district, which serves over 5,100 students in eight schools, Krueger oversaw an annual budget of $46 million and about 600 employees.

He led an effort to acquire $200,000 in grant funding to maintain services for special needs students in a six-district consortium when Sonoma County officials slashed funding to save money.

Communications systems were modernized under Krueger, easing exchanges between educators and families, said director of educational services Lisa Saxson. He also led a re-branding of Windsor campuses, with a new motto — “Strong schools, strong community” that ties civic wellbeing to education.

He led the school community through the 2017 firestorm when 89 families and 19 employees lost their homes, as well as the Kincade fire last fall when the town was evacuated, forgoing almost two weeks of classes, Krueger said.

A plan has since been adopted that will set aside optional days in the spring to make up for any time lost in the fall due to another wildfire or PG&E blackout, he said.

Saxson commended Krueger’s leadership, which she said gave teachers a greater platform and led to collegial bargaining sessions during an era of heightened labor unease in public education.

“Through that model of loose, tight leadership, he also has a consistent eye on developing others,” said Saxson, who compared Kruger to iconic PBS personality Fred Rogers. “That’s critical in an organization like education.”

Windsor in 2018 was awarded $1.7 million in state grant funds to revamp its visual and performing arts programs. The money, which had to be spent in roughly nine months, was used to buy class supplies and equipment, including nearly 500 iPads, and also to bolster teacher training to help integrate arts into English and foreign language classes. Almost a third of the funds went toward extra pay for teachers.