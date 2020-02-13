Subscribe

Report of man with a gun prompts Santa Rosa police search in Roseland

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 13, 2020, 1:29PM
Police officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a man with a gun near an elementary school in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

The report, made around 12:40 p.m., identified the location armed man as near West Avenue and Liana Drive, just southeast of Sheppard Accelerated Elementary School and the adjacent Roseland University Prep, the Santa Rosa Police Department website showed.

It was not clear if any the campuses had been placed in a lockdown but police radio indicated that officers were in the area issuing those orders and searching for the suspect.

Representatives of the Santa Rosa Police Department were not immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

