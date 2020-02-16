Chris Smith: Only the sun spreads more yellow joy than Sonoma County’s Merle Reuser

No accounting of the natural wonders of Sonoma County is complete without mention of Merle Reuser.

Think Johnny Appleseed, only with daffodils.

Reuser sows beauty and joy by giving away and propagating the sunny, boisterously self-perpetuating flowers that trumpet the approach of spring.

He started doling daffodils as a kid grateful to roam post-World War II Cloverdale, and in just the past two decades he has cut and handed out about 250,000 stems. And he’s planted here and there throughout the county untold thousands of the bulbs that replicate and sprout daffodils year after year.

At 72, the retired operator of a portable sawmill is America’s Daffodil Man.

“What better cause could there be?” Reuser poses. Powering his mission to brighten lives with gifts of Narcissus pseudonarcissus is his dedication to honoring three people no longer able to enjoy such things.

...

REUSER’S WIFE, TRISH, was 58 when she lost her life to heart failure in 2008. That same year, teenager Courtney Jade Davis, a bright star at Reuser’s alma mater, Cloverdale High School, succumbed to cancer. And Cloverdale matron Margaret Elizabeth Kohler Adams, who was like a grandmother to Reuser and introduced him to the splendors of the daffodil, passed in 2000 at the age of 104.

Before Adams died, Reuser vowed to her that as long as he is physically able, he will continue to give as living gifts the daffodils that originated at her ranch just west of Cloverdale.

On Saturday, Reuser caused mass swooning in Sonoma County’s northernmost town with his entry in the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Parade.

...

HE DROVE HIS SWEET, forest-green, 1954 Chevy pickup, its bed laden with 4,000 cut and bunched daffodils. He distributed some there at the parade and more later Saturday to participants in a Mass and supper at Cloverdale’s St. Peter Catholic Church.

Reuser and his primary helper, friend Louie Pierucci, prepare also for another major daffodil distribution. It will happen Feb. 24 at Cloverdale High.

As students head off for lunch that Monday, Reuser and a team of assistants will offer each a bound bunch of 16 freshly cut daffodils. Sixteen because that was the age of student-athlete Courtney Davis when she died of a rare childhood bone cancer in January of 2008.

...

REUSER DIDN’T KNOW Courtney but he knows her sister, Fanesia Sanders. And in 2009, he jumped right in to help Sanders and others who loved Courtney do something special to honor the first anniversary of her passing.

Since that first memorial daffodil distribution at the high school, the gesture has expanded to honor all of the Cloverdale students who have died over the years. Reuser expects that on Feb. 24 he and his crew will hand out more than 300 16-flower bouquets.

...

THE ROOTS of Reuser’s mission reach back to the mid-1950s. As Reuser approached age 10, he loved to ride his bike all around and about little, tight-knit Cloverdale and he relished pedaling to the ranch where Margaret Adams had lived since the 1920s.

The 4-acre ranch was replete with daffodil bulbs. When they blossomed early each year, Margaret Adams delighted in cutting them and giving them to friends and acquaintances throughout the Cloverdale area.