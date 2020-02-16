Subscribe

Chris Smith: Only the sun spreads more yellow joy than Sonoma County’s Merle Reuser

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2020, 5:49PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

No accounting of the natural wonders of Sonoma County is complete without mention of Merle Reuser.

Think Johnny Appleseed, only with daffodils.

Reuser sows beauty and joy by giving away and propagating the sunny, boisterously self-perpetuating flowers that trumpet the approach of spring.

He started doling daffodils as a kid grateful to roam post-World War II Cloverdale, and in just the past two decades he has cut and handed out about 250,000 stems. And he’s planted here and there throughout the county untold thousands of the bulbs that replicate and sprout daffodils year after year.

At 72, the retired operator of a portable sawmill is America’s Daffodil Man.

“What better cause could there be?” Reuser poses. Powering his mission to brighten lives with gifts of Narcissus pseudonarcissus is his dedication to honoring three people no longer able to enjoy such things.

...

REUSER’S WIFE, TRISH, was 58 when she lost her life to heart failure in 2008. That same year, teenager Courtney Jade Davis, a bright star at Reuser’s alma mater, Cloverdale High School, succumbed to cancer. And Cloverdale matron Margaret Elizabeth Kohler Adams, who was like a grandmother to Reuser and introduced him to the splendors of the daffodil, passed in 2000 at the age of 104.

Before Adams died, Reuser vowed to her that as long as he is physically able, he will continue to give as living gifts the daffodils that originated at her ranch just west of Cloverdale.

On Saturday, Reuser caused mass swooning in Sonoma County’s northernmost town with his entry in the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Parade.

...

HE DROVE HIS SWEET, forest-green, 1954 Chevy pickup, its bed laden with 4,000 cut and bunched daffodils. He distributed some there at the parade and more later Saturday to participants in a Mass and supper at Cloverdale’s St. Peter Catholic Church.

Reuser and his primary helper, friend Louie Pierucci, prepare also for another major daffodil distribution. It will happen Feb. 24 at Cloverdale High.

As students head off for lunch that Monday, Reuser and a team of assistants will offer each a bound bunch of 16 freshly cut daffodils. Sixteen because that was the age of student-athlete Courtney Davis when she died of a rare childhood bone cancer in January of 2008.

...

REUSER DIDN’T KNOW Courtney but he knows her sister, Fanesia Sanders. And in 2009, he jumped right in to help Sanders and others who loved Courtney do something special to honor the first anniversary of her passing.

Since that first memorial daffodil distribution at the high school, the gesture has expanded to honor all of the Cloverdale students who have died over the years. Reuser expects that on Feb. 24 he and his crew will hand out more than 300 16-flower bouquets.

...

THE ROOTS of Reuser’s mission reach back to the mid-1950s. As Reuser approached age 10, he loved to ride his bike all around and about little, tight-knit Cloverdale and he relished pedaling to the ranch where Margaret Adams had lived since the 1920s.

The 4-acre ranch was replete with daffodil bulbs. When they blossomed early each year, Margaret Adams delighted in cutting them and giving them to friends and acquaintances throughout the Cloverdale area.

Once Reuser was old enough, she enlisted his help. The kid and the 60-ish rancher cut daffodils by the hundreds, then Reuser loaded them onto his bike and headed for town to pass them out.

He did that through to his graduation from Cloverdale High in 1965. Then he served in the army as a medic, he followed his father into the timber milling business, he moved to Santa Rosa and, with the former Patricia Mae “Trish” Hogan, he started a family.

Reuser remained close to the grandmotherly Margaret Adams but had to let go of the annual daffodil distribution. Until 1999.

Margaret turned 103 that year. She and Reuser knew she didn’t have much longer to go.

During a visit at her ranch, Reuser made her a promise: He would resume sharing her beloved daffodils each year, great numbers of them, and he’d continue doing so for as long as he is able.

“She loved the idea,” Reuser said.

...

At that moment in ’99, Reuser resolved that before he dies he will cut and bundle and pass to others at least 1 million of the daffodils that he harvests from the ranch that was Margaret’s home for more than 70 years, or from bulbs from the ranch that he has transplanted elsewhere in the county.

A bit more than 20 years later, Reuser figures he’s about a quarter of the way to his goal. He thinks he could have distributed more than 250,000 daffodils by now, “but the drought screwed things up.”

He knows he’d better live for about as long as Margaret did if he’s to cut and share another 750,000 of the flowers he has called “flecks of sunshine.”

A believer in the hereafter, Reuser enjoys imagining that Margaret and Trish and Courtney watch as daffodils are paraded through the heart of Cloverdale or passed out freely in tribute to their lives.

“I’m sure they’re smiling,” said the Daffodil Man.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine