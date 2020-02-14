Subscribe

Maryland man pleads not guilty in deadly California bus shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 14, 2020, 11:05AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BAKERSFIELD — A man accused of opening fire aboard a Greyhound bus traveling through California has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Maryland, entered his pleas Thursday in Kern County Superior Court, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

An attorney, Clayton Campbell, appeared and said he had been retained to represent Williams.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of Feb. 3 as the bus was northbound on Interstate 5 in mountainous Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Authorities and a witness said the shooter had been cursing and muttering incoherently before he opened fire. Passengers disarmed the man and forced him off the bus.

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Three women and two men were wounded.

Williams' next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine