Mendocino National Forest to waive some camping, boating fees for President’s Day

Those hoping to go camping or boating this Presidents Day may do so for free at the Mendocino National Forest.

The Forest Service waives fees at the campgrounds it manages and the Red Bluff Recreation Area boat launch on some holidays, according to a news release. There are four fee-free days left this year, including Feb. 17, June 13, Sept. 26 and Nov. 11.

The fee waiver doesn’t apply to campsites at Lake Pillsbury that are managed by PG&E, Sycamore Grove Campground at the Red Bluff Recreation Area and Pine Mountain Lookout on the Upper Lake District, the news release said.

Usual camping fees vary depending on the site, but can range between $5 to $10, said Punky Moore, a spokeswoman for the Mendocino National Forest. It costs $6 a day to launch a boat, she added.

All Mendocino National Forest offices, except for the Stonyford Work Center, will be closed Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day, the news release said.

Anyone who wishes to visit the forest should tell a friend or relative where they are going and when they plan to return, as well as carry emergency equipment and appropriate maps, the news release advised.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.