Subscribe

Mendocino National Forest to waive some camping, boating fees for President’s Day

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2020, 7:07PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Those hoping to go camping or boating this Presidents Day may do so for free at the Mendocino National Forest.

The Forest Service waives fees at the campgrounds it manages and the Red Bluff Recreation Area boat launch on some holidays, according to a news release. There are four fee-free days left this year, including Feb. 17, June 13, Sept. 26 and Nov. 11.

The fee waiver doesn’t apply to campsites at Lake Pillsbury that are managed by PG&E, Sycamore Grove Campground at the Red Bluff Recreation Area and Pine Mountain Lookout on the Upper Lake District, the news release said.

Usual camping fees vary depending on the site, but can range between $5 to $10, said Punky Moore, a spokeswoman for the Mendocino National Forest. It costs $6 a day to launch a boat, she added.

All Mendocino National Forest offices, except for the Stonyford Work Center, will be closed Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day, the news release said.

Anyone who wishes to visit the forest should tell a friend or relative where they are going and when they plan to return, as well as carry emergency equipment and appropriate maps, the news release advised.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine