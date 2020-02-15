Wildfires in Australia help shift views

The traffic is thick out here on a calm Coral Sea and, very soon, it may get worse. Much worse.

The horizon is marked by two dozen ship hulls, the high-riding freighters that wait for days to pick up coal at the looming Hay Point terminal. Just beyond are the invisible southern limits of the Great Barrier Reef marine preserve, among the seven natural wonders of the world.

As much of a warming world considers alternatives to coal, Australia embarked last year on one of the largest expansions of the industry in a generation. The Indian conglomerate Adani received approval to tap one of the world’s largest reserves of thermal coal, the kind that when burned in power plants releases carbon dioxide linked to climate change.

But something has shifted over the last several months.

Wildfires that have consumed an area larger than Portugal have been made more devastating by climate change, scientists say.

That’s forced many here to confront the global impact of the Australian coal industry and along with it, the future of a national economy built in large part on briquettes.

Environmental activists are preparing an “autumn rebellion” of civil disobedience focused on Adani and its Carmichael Mine, as the project is called. Even those who have relied for years on coal revenue for their livelihoods are noticing with increasing alarm its harmful effects on their own, smaller worlds.

“When we started out on the tugs we’d fish right off the marina while we waited,” said Jim Forrest, a tug captain for 41 years in these now-opaque waters. “Now there is nothing at all.”

In Australia’s commodity-driven economy, coal has been either king or crown prince for generations. And it enjoyed the political support that comes with that status, more or less unquestioned, amid the rising global debate over the Earth’s warming.

But a series of ominous signs over the last three years have shaken the rock-solid support among Australians for their country’s leading export. The introspection has come with new international criticism over Australia’s role as one of the world’s main suppliers of coal, including to China and India — where greenhouse-gas emissions have been increasing.

In 2016 and 2017, a series of scientific reports showed that bleaching across the 1,400-mile Great Barrier Reef system had been far more extensive in recent years than previously thought. Then, last year, a study published in the journal Nature reported a nearly 90 percent collapse in new coral formation on the reef since the bleaching began.

The coral die-off is caused by rising ocean temperatures, themselves a consequence of atmospheric warming.

The Nature report’s author, Terry Hughes, director of James Cook University’s ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, has framed the debate over the Carmichael Mine as a national choice between a future of coal and the Great Barrier Reef. He has said, in essence, the country cannot have both.

“The extent to which the Great Barrier Reef will be able to recover ... remains uncertain,” Hughes wrote, “given the projected increased frequency of extreme climate events over the next two decades.”

‘Tipping point’ reached

Australians, though, narrowly chose Scott Morrison again as prime minister in last year’s so-called climate election. Morrison once famously carried a chunk of coal into Australia’s parliament to call out the “coalophobia” he said plagued the rival Labor Party, which he criticized for having an “ideological, pathological fear of coal.”