Vallejo man suspected in shooting deaths

VALLEJO — A 25-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before killing himself in Vallejo, police said Friday.

Jacoby Brandon Brooks is the prime suspect in the homicides, which occurred Thursday in Vallejo, the Times-Herald reported.

Officers responding to reports of a person down in an intersection found a 26-year-old woman dead from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Upon learning that the woman had a 4-year-old son, officers went to a nearby home, where they discovered the boy shot to death, police said.

Brooks was found a short time later near the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the newspaper said.

Investigators learned that Brooks and the woman “had a prior dating relationship“ and were the parents of the child, according to a police statement.

The identity of the victims were being withheld pending family notification.