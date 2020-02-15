Subscribe

Vallejo man suspected in shooting deaths

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 15, 2020, 7:49AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

VALLEJO — A 25-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before killing himself in Vallejo, police said Friday.

Jacoby Brandon Brooks is the prime suspect in the homicides, which occurred Thursday in Vallejo, the Times-Herald reported.

Officers responding to reports of a person down in an intersection found a 26-year-old woman dead from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Upon learning that the woman had a 4-year-old son, officers went to a nearby home, where they discovered the boy shot to death, police said.

Brooks was found a short time later near the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the newspaper said.

Investigators learned that Brooks and the woman “had a prior dating relationship“ and were the parents of the child, according to a police statement.

The identity of the victims were being withheld pending family notification.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine