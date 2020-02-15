Subscribe

Motorcyclist crashes into Santa Rosa tree-trimming truck

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2020, 8:57AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A male motorcyclist suffered major, life-threatening injuries Friday morning after he crashed into the back of a tree-trimming truck on Canfield Road, just west of Rohnert Park.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the rider was traveling southbound on Canfield Road north of Blank Road on a Suzuki motorcycle when he came upon a slow-moving tree-trimming truck. The truck was also traveling south on Canfield Road.

The rider, who officials have not yet identified, was traveling at an unsafe speed and tried to slow down, the CHP said. Officials described the truck as a large boom truck with a wood chipper in tow.

The rider lost control and the bike went over on its side and began to slide. Officials said the rider slammed into the left rear tire of the wood chipper and sustained major injuries.

CHP officials said there is no indication that either the motorcyclist or the truck driver were impaired at the time of the accident. Canfield Road was closed until about 10:40am.

No information regarding the current condition or identity of the motorcycle rider was available Saturday morning. Check back here for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

