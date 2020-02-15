Subscribe

Hit and run suspect in Willits arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2020, 10:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday evening in Willits after she struck a man on a bicycle with her vehicle and tried to flee the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman’s husband and son-in-law were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy after they tried to help her cover up the crime, officials said.

The CHP said the woman, Janice C. Longerier, 47, was involved in an argument with the bicycle rider and then “ran him over” on Locust Street at the intersection of County Road 315 shortly before 10 a.m.

The 31-year-old victim, who has not been identified, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

CHP investigators learned that Longerier’s husband Eugene Craig Stephens, Jr., 47, and her son-in-law James Dean King, 23, allegedly assisted her in fleeing from the scene and hiding evidence of the crime.

It is not clear if Longerier’s husband and son-in-law were with her at the time of the crime or were later called to the scene. CHP officials on Saturday morning could not specify what town or city the suspects lived in or what kind of vehicle Longerier was driving.

The three were booked into Mendocino County Jail. Check back here later for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine