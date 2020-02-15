Hit and run suspect in Willits arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday evening in Willits after she struck a man on a bicycle with her vehicle and tried to flee the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman’s husband and son-in-law were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy after they tried to help her cover up the crime, officials said.

The CHP said the woman, Janice C. Longerier, 47, was involved in an argument with the bicycle rider and then “ran him over” on Locust Street at the intersection of County Road 315 shortly before 10 a.m.

The 31-year-old victim, who has not been identified, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

CHP investigators learned that Longerier’s husband Eugene Craig Stephens, Jr., 47, and her son-in-law James Dean King, 23, allegedly assisted her in fleeing from the scene and hiding evidence of the crime.

It is not clear if Longerier’s husband and son-in-law were with her at the time of the crime or were later called to the scene. CHP officials on Saturday morning could not specify what town or city the suspects lived in or what kind of vehicle Longerier was driving.

The three were booked into Mendocino County Jail. Check back here later for more details.

