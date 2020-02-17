Subscribe

Santa Rosa police arrest two men suspected of initiating gang-related fight

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2020, 6:53PM
Two men suspected of starting a gang-related fight Sunday, punching and pistol whipping the victims, were arrested on suspicion of the assault and other charges, Santa Rosa police officials said.

Pablo Perez, 23, of Rohnert Park and Enrique Hernandez-Camacho, 22, of Cotati were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, firearm, drug and gang charges, Sgt. Justin Farrington said.

Shortly before noon, Perez and Hernandez-Camacho confronted two other men outside on West Avenue near Sebastopol Road, possibly because one of them was wearing clothing that was perceived as a sign of affiliation with a rival gang, Farrington said.

Perez and Hernandez-Camacho called out gang challenges to the men and started throwing punches, according to police. One of the suspects hit one of the men with a gun, Farrington said.

Perez and Hernandez-Camacho then fled in a gray Dodge pickup. Officers spotted the Dodge nearby on Sebastopol Road at Dutton Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. Officers found Perez and Hernandez-Camacho inside the pickup, as well as a loaded .45-caliber handgun, cocaine, plus evidence of drug sales and gang paraphernalia, according to police.

Perez and Hernandez-Camacho both had previous convictions for gang-related crimes, according to Farrington. The two men who were assaulted had minor injuries from the encounter.

Hernandez-Camacho was held Sunday in lieu of $150,000 bail. Jail records did not show Perez in custody.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

