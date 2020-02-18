Pedestrian struck by car on Highway 101 near Cotati

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Highway 101 northbound between Petaluma and Cotati Tuesday morning, blocking one lane near the Railroad Avenue exit ramp.

A gray Toyota Camry struck a person near the shoulder around 7:15 a.m., according to initial reports from the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics at the scene noted the victim was conscious and moving, CHP said.

The victim was reportedly driving a truck and had pulled over into the shoulder to try and pick up insulation that had fallen into the motorway, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

