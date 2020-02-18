Subscribe

Teen shot at El Cerrito del Norte BART station expected to survive

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 18, 2020, 9:55AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

EL CERRITO — A 17-year-old boy who was shot by police at a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train station is expected to survive, authorities said Sunday.

The teen, whose name has not been released, remained in the hospital Sunday morning and has not been booked on charges following a domestic disturbance Saturday at the train station, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit officials.

He was armed with a handgun, which police recovered, BART officials said in a news release Sunday.

BART police officers were called to the El Cerrito del Norte station about 2 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of an argument between the teen and a young woman aboard a train, BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said.

Callers reported the argument to police and said he appeared to have a gun, Alvarez said Saturday. Officers confronted the teen, who ran off the train and onto the tracks, where he “produced” the gun.

Police did not say Sunday how many officers fired or how many times he was shot. No one else was injured.

The train station was closed for about eight hours.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine