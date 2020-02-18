Subscribe

Man dies in Truckee paragliding crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 18, 2020, 10:07AM
TRUCKEE — A 34-year-old man died Friday in a paragliding accident in Northern California, authorities said.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Eric McAuliffe of Rocklin, California, was killed in the accident in a wooded area in Truckee, which is near the Nevada state line and about 32 miles (51.50 kilometers) from Reno.

KTXL reports that McAuliffe crashed into a cliff face, while The Sacramento Bee reports that a flight plan was not filed so officials do not know where he took off from or where he was intending to go.

No one else was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

