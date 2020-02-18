Subscribe

Man arrested in connection with 2 attacks in San Francisco

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 18, 2020, 10:11AM
Updated 3 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the stabbing of a woman and an attack on another in San Francisco's Embarcadero district, police said.

The woman was stabbed at Pier 19 in the Embarcadero, police told KNTV.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 6:55 a.m. after a man fled on a bicycle after the attack, Around 7:10 a.m., a man attacked another female near Pier 39 in the same area, KNTV reported.

Both women were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It doesn't surprise me because San Francisco is kind of getting that way, too many people on the street a little psychotic," San Francisco resident William Hall told KGO-TV.

"I don't know what the solution is. I know it's an issue and I carry pepper spray all the time," Hall added.

Police haven't released the suspect's name. He's facing two counts of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, KGO reported.

