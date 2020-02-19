Authorities detail causes of 2 November deaths along SMART tracks

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

A man who crashed his motorcycle into the back of a SMART train in Santa Rosa in November intended to take his own life, while the death of a man who was struck by a northbound train in Novato about a week later was an accident, authorities said Tuesday.

Santa Rosa resident Jacob Allen Flynn, 41, died Nov. 13 when his motorcycle collided with the back of a southbound Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train as it pulled in for a scheduled stop at the Santa Rosa north station off Guerneville Road. His death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Six days later, 71-year-old Ernest Caldwell Jr., of Novato, died after being struck by a northbound train while walking next to the tracks at the corner of Grant Avenue near Railroad and Reichert avenues, just north of the new downtown Novato station. Stops didn’t begin at the platform until mid-December.

Based on the Novato Police Department’s investigation, including video footage from the train and surrounding area, as well as interviews with train passengers and family and friends, the incident was ruled an accident.

“There’s no indication that suicide played a factor” in Caldwell’s death, said Novato Police Sgt. Nick Frey. “From the video, you can see the actions and timing and everything, and unfortunately it was the wrong place at the right time for this gentleman, and he kind of panicked and didn’t quite know what to do.”

Caldwell’s family could not be reached Tuesday.

Tom Flynn remembered his son, a graduate of El Molino High School in Forestville and carpenter and electrician by trade, as a hard worker, who was kind and had countless friends.

“I still can’t really come up with any concrete answers to say why this happened,” said Thomas Flynn. “He was in fragile place and didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know he was in that critical a place, because he never showed it. It’s something I never dreamed would ever happen this close to me. Just no way.”

SMART concluded 2019 with eight train-related deaths, including the pair of incidents in November. Since launching service in August 2017, the rail agency has experienced a total of a dozen people killed at crossings or along its line.

Flynn’s death was the fifth last year that involved the SMART train and was ruled a suicide, and the eighth overall. The other four deaths during the train’s 29 months in service have been ruled accidents.

“This is something that is mirrored across the country. It’s such a complicated situation,” said Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for SMART. “So much of this out of the agency’s control, and is much bigger than the agency. It’s a national trend that’s on the uptick.”

Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States, and increased by almost 2.5% from 2017 to 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California, the nation’s largest state by population, annually leads with its number of suicides, but since 2005 ranks in the bottom fifth for suicide rate, with about 10 people who die by suicide per 100,000 in population.

Train-related fatalities, including trespasser deaths and suicides, have also been steadily rising since at least 2009, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. California again led the way in both categories, with a total of 118 people killed while walking along a rail line in 2018 and another 46 deaths ruled suicide that same year.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to my life, and it didn’t have to happen,” said Tom Flynn of his son’s death. “He just put himself in this tunnel and it took over. You wouldn’t think that it could take over, but it did. It never showed up in any other part of his life and I had never seen him depressed. It’s just a shame and I can’t change it. It’s just too late.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.