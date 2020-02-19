Lake County woman arrested in connection with car theft after high speed chase

A 37-year-old Lake County woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of vehicle theft after leading authorities on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph, authorities said.

Nice resident Miranda Leeann Ellingwoodestrella was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, evading and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She is also on felony probation out of Mendocino County on a burglary case. She is being held on $35,000 bail.

The incident began about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling in the Kelseyville area heard a radio broadcast about a silver Ford Fusion that had just been stolen from the Upper Lake area by a blonde woman, the news release said. Soon after, he saw the stolen car traveling south on Highway 29, passing cars on the right shoulder at a speed of over 80 mph.

The deputy and a Lakeport police officer tried to stop the driver, later identified as Ellingwoodestrella, with their lights and sirens, but she accelerated to about 112 mph and continued onto Highway 175. She eventually stopped in a driveway along the highway. The deputy ordered her to get out of the car, but she appeared to be confused and didn’t comply.

When she did exit the car, she didn’t raise her hands and carried a bag that obstructed the deputy’s view of her hands. She ignored orders to drop the bag, officials said. Fearing she could have a weapon, he fired a beanbag round, striking her leg.

Ellingwoodestrella eventually obeyed authorities’ orders. She was transported to Sutter Lakeside Hospital for her injuries before being booked into the jail.

