Clearlake man arrested on DUI charges after high-speed chase

A Clearlake man who admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking methamphetamine was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Highway 53 Sunday, authorities said.

Ronald Raymond Antoni, 65, was taken into custody in the Adventist Health Clear Lake parking lot on suspicion of evading police, reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman Corey Paulich said in a statement.

Antoni told law enforcement he did not stop because he was “frightened and attempting to go to the hospital,” Paulich said. Antoni was arrested by Clearlake police for a DUI two days earlier.

A sheriffs deputy patrolling Highway 53 spotted Antoni’s green Honda Civic around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Police dispatchers had received reports of an intoxicated driver with his vehicle description.

The deputy initially passed the car and pulled over into shoulder, Paulich said. Antoni, on his own accord, parked in front of the deputy. When the official approached the passenger door and attempted to open it, Antoni drove off.

The deputy trailed the car until Antoni made an illegal u-turn and ended up driving off the roadway, Paulich said. The deputy turned on his sirens and tried to stop the car, but Antoni continued south at 80 mph, 35 mph higher than the legal limit, and drove into oncoming traffic to pass cars ahead of him.

California Highway Patrol and the Clearlake Police Department helped arrest Antoni when he pulled into the parking lot.

He was still in custody at the Lake County Jail Wednesday morning with bail set at $35,000.

