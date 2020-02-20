Steamboats once ruled North Coast waterways

Offering long-distance transportation to Sonoma County residents, steam-powered vessels sailed down North Coast waterways from as early as 1850.

The first attempts at powering a boat by steam date back to the early 1700s, when French inventor Denis Papin and English inventor Thomas Newcomen experimented with adapting Thomas Savery’s original 1698 mining pump into an machine that could power a sailing vessel. Early patents for paddle-wheel boats powered by steam date back to 1730s England, although successful models (ones that did not sink) did not begin to appear until the 1780s.

The first commercial success, was the Clermont, which was built by American inventor Robert Fulton and financed by Robert Livingston in 1807. Nicknamed “Fulton’s Folly,” naysayers predicted the venture was doomed to fail, but Fulton and Livingston surprised the masses by building a steamboat that made the 40 mile journey from New York to Albany in a record eight hours. The paddle-wheeler became an instant hit, proving that steam-powered boats were not only useful but profitable.

In Sonoma County, paddle-wheel steamers transported travelers and goods as early as 1850. Vessels like the “Steamer Gold” operated until the 1940, far past the date when other transportation types eclipsed the popularity of the steamboat.

Steam engines could be found on vessels of all sizes. Engine-savvy Sonoma County residents outfitted homemade boats with steam engines in the early 1900s.

Vessels like the Petaluma, Georgian and Rambler cruised down the Petaluma River while the Monte Rio transported weary travelers to destinations along the Russian River. Larger steamships like the SS Korea, Brother Johnathan and California, took cargo and passengers to destinations across the sea.

