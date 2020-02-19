Subscribe

Napa County hospital treats first coronavirus patient, testing another for the virus

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 18, 2020, 9:05PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A person infected with the coronavirus is being treated in isolation at a Napa County hospital, and a second patient with symptoms of the virus is also being tested there, officials said.

Both patients were transported to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where dozens of Americans who were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship are staying. They were among the nine people identified as needing testing or hospitalization, officials said in a news release Tuesday. Seven were sent to hospitals in Solano County, but because of a limited number of isolation beds, two patients were transferred to Napa County.

“There is minimal risk for Napa County residents from the arrival of these two patients at the Queen of the Valley,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio in the news release. “They are in isolation, and are receiving medical care and undergoing testing.”

Both patients are under federal quarantine. Their cities of residence are not yet known.

The first patient tested positive for the virus in Japan, but has not experienced any symptoms associated with the virus, the news release said. The other tested negative in Japan but is experiencing symptoms, which are similar to the flu and include a runny nose, cough and fever.

There are roughly 73,332 confirmed coronavirus cases globally, including 1,870 deaths in China, according to the World Health Organization. This is the Bay Area’s fifth case of the new virus.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

