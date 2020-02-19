Subscribe

3 attacked by group of men outside Santa Rosa Transit Mall

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2020, 12:03AM

Three men were seriously injured after being assaulted by a group of men outside the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Tuesday night, police said.

Santa Rosa police responded to the Transit Mall and Second and B streets after receiving reports of an assault in the area at 6:17 p.m., police said in a news release. When they arrived, they found three men who had to be transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for their severe injuries. Their identities will not be released because of the violent nature of this incident and the ongoing investigation, police said in the news release.

Officers learned that the victims had been confronted by seven or eight men they didn’t know. One of the suspects wielded a golf club, and used it to strike the victims several times, police said in the news release.

After the assault, the suspects ran east toward Santa Rosa Avenue, and got into a small older model white sedan to drive off.

The police department’s violent crimes unit will investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

