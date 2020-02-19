Neighbors call police over Santa Rosa girl under coronavirus ‘self-quarantine’

SANTA ROSA — Amy Deng closed up her Chinese acupuncture and herbal medicine office for two weeks. The tenant next door wouldn’t let her step inside the shared lobby to pick up her client phone book to cancel appointments.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Daisy, is forbidden from attending school with her fourth grade classmates until Wednesday and missed her best friend’s birthday party on Saturday.

They don’t even have so much as a runny nose.

For a family who lost their home, winery and beloved cat in the 2017 Tubbs fire up here, who lost a grandfather in October and went through a divorce in November, being caught up in the coronavirus panic is almost too much to bear.

“I’m just frustrated and angry and upset,” said Deng, 45, who grew up in China but has been an American citizen since 2012. “I used to think I was a strong woman, but at some point I feel like I’m just fragile.”

Neither Deng nor Daisy has shown symptoms of coronavirus, but they are under county-supervised “self-quarantine” after returning Feb. 4 from a trip visiting family during the Chinese New Year in Guangzhou, about 600 miles south of the outbreak in Wuhan.

Still, Deng reached her breaking point early last week when a neighbor called police, worried that the family would spread the disease. Rumors are rampant and she feels like an outcast.

“People have gone bizonkers, something between Mars and Venus,” said Deng’s ex-husband, Charles Johnston, who grew up in Saratoga. He wasn’t on the trip to China, but spent eight hours on the phone making arrangements for Deng and Daisy to get home, booking the last two seats on a flight that went through Seoul. At San Francisco International Airport nearly two weeks ago, he greeted his daughter with a big hug.

Although the family feels isolated and unnerved, they understand people’s fears.

“I agree to be safe,” Deng said. “You can never be too cautious.”

Just as their home quarantine is ending, another lockdown is beginning 60 miles away at Travis Air Force base in Fairfield for a new group of Americans who finally were released Sunday from the contaminated Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, where more than 450 passengers have been infected.

By Tuesday, more than 72,000 people worldwide had been infected and at least 1,868 had died, all but three in China. Since Jan. 21, 29 people in the United States — including 14 who just returned from the Diamond Princess — have tested positive. Along with Deng and Daisy, some 30,000 travelers from China to the U.S. have been monitored by health officials since mid-January, and none of them have become ill, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. School districts around the state have asked children who recently traveled to China to stay home for 14 days. Johnston says he believed Daisy is the only student in Napa County under restriction.

Daisy and her mother have been considered by the CDC as “medium risk” of contracting the virus because they traveled from mainland China, though far from Wuhan, and had no known high-risk exposures to sick people while there. They have no symptoms, but the CDC is recommending that they avoid public settings, limit public activities and “practice social distancing.”

Daisy’s father, who has spent most of the quarantine with her, is not considered to be exposed, according to the CDC definitions, and has no monitoring or restrictions placed on him.