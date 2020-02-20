Police release photos of suspects in Santa Rosa Transit Mall attack

Santa Rosa police released photographs Wednesday of two suspects wanted in connection with a violent assault at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall that sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries the day before.

Two of the victims had been released from the hospital by Wednesday afternoon, though a third was still in the hospital, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Kyle Philp, who oversees the department’s violent crimes unit.

Investigators continued to search for a motive for the attack, reported to police about 6:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police suspect the victims were confronted by a group of seven or eight men they did not know, one who carried a golf club that he used to hit the victims, authorities said.

The suspects ran east toward Santa Rosa Avenue and fled in a small, older model white sedan, eluding officers, police said.

Photographs shared by the department Wednesday showed two of the suspects, one seen wearing a gray sweater and jeans and a second sporting a red sweater and jeans. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police at 707-543-3590.

The Sonoma County Alliance’s “Take Back Our Community Program” is offering a $2,5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved, police said.

