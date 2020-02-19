Stuntwoman dies in a shootout with 'celebrity nutritionist' ex-husband in Ohio

Lindsey Duncan would later recall that last Wednesday started off just like every other day. The so-called celebrity nutritionist, best known for doubtful weight-loss claims about green coffee bean extract, had gone out for cappuccinos with his wife, Molly, in the college town of Yellow Springs, Ohio. After grabbing a healthy breakfast of eggs and kale, the pair headed back to their $3.98 million mansion and "healing retreat" on the outskirts of town.

That's when the deadly shootout began.

More than a decade earlier, Lindsey had split with his ex-wife, Cheryl Sanders, who worked as a Hollywood stuntwoman, according to the Dayton Daily News. Though both had remarried, they reportedly remained locked in a dispute over a college fund for their daughters.

When Lindsey and his new wife returned home Wednesday, he said, Cheryl and her new husband, Robert Reed Sanders, were waiting, dressed in camouflage and wielding guns.

By the time police arrived on the scene a little after 11 a.m., both Cheryl, 59, and Robert, 56, were dead.

"I shot them," Lindsey told a 911 dispatcher, according to recordings obtained by the Daily News.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the slain couple planned to "ambush" the Duncans on their rural 11-acre estate, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said at a Thursday news conference. The Sanderses had reportedly driven roughly six hours from their North Carolina home, showing up in a car with fake Ohio plates. About five years earlier, Fischer said, Lindsey had called police to say that he was worried that his ex-wife had hired an assassin to kill him.

But a close friend of the Sanderses has expressed doubts, saying that the "good Christian" couple were the ones who were afraid of Lindsey.

Ohio is one of several states where the Castle Doctrine gives homeowners the right to defend their property with lethal force, and Lindsey has not been charged with a crime. He told reporters that when he and his wife got back from breakfast Wednesday, they noticed an Amazon package propped up by the gate and stopped to pick it up.

Just then, he said, a large man in a camouflage mask and hoodie raced over to Molly's side of the car and pointed a gun about 10 inches from her head.

"I thought it was a bad nightmare," Lindsey said. "I didn't know what to do. Whatever happened after that was instinct."

The Duncans told police that the man threatened to kill them, the Yellow Springs News reported. Lindsey, who holds a concealed-carry license and had his gun with him, hopped out of the car, he asserted. Bullets started flying, though it's not clear who fired the first shots. Amid the chaos, Cheryl drove up and pulled out a gun of her own. She, too, began firing at Lindsey, the Duncans said.

"My husband is shooting these people 'cause they're threatening to shoot us!" Molly told a 911 dispatcher, according to Dayton 24/7 Now. "You need to get here now."

Neither of the Duncans were harmed in the firefight. Lindsey told reporters at a Friday news conference that at multiple points during the shootout, his wife was caught in the middle of two separate gun battles, with bullets whizzing four inches from her head. "Her being alive today, I'll never be able to explain it," he said. "It wasn't one shot or two shots - it seemed like 100 shots. There were shells everywhere."