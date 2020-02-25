Fevered final week in Zane-Coursey race for Sonoma County supervisor

Riding a quarter-million dollar surge in political spending a week before Election Day, the fight for a seat on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors between incumbent Shirlee Zane and challenger Chris Coursey has escalated into a feverish race to the finish.

Each has poured tens of thousands of dollars from their campaign into a blitz of mailers — and well-funded outside groups have waded in on both sides of the race with their own advertising, spawning another round of sparring between the two well-known candidates and one-time political allies.

Zane, seeking her fourth term representing the 3rd District, said the independent campaign that favors Coursey and seeks her ouster represents “a direct attack on the integrity of our election.” It is funded by a trio of oil companies that she says opposes her leadership on the powerful Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

“It’s really critical that we don’t allow outside interests to influence a local county supervisor race,” Zane said at a Monday news conference meant to spotlight the oil companies’ mailers.

Coursey, the former Santa Rosa mayor, has also called on “Big Oil” to “butt out” of the race while noting the influential real estate interests that have backed Zane’s reelection bid. He said the outside spending has served as a convenient foil for his opponent.

“I think it has been a gift to Shirlee Zane,” Coursey said. “Obviously she would rather be talking about tar sand oil in Canada than the issues in Sonoma County.”

The spending — totaling more than $250,000 in the past month between the two candidates and three outside committees — has distinguished the 3rd District race as the most expensive and closely fought contest for local office on the March ballot, where two other supervisorial seats are also up for grabs. The 3rd District, the county’s most urban, takes in central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park.

Zane continues to hold an edge on fundraising and spending, having pulled in more than $149,000 — $15,000 more than Coursey — and spent nearly $100,000 more. A pair of independent committees have also poured more into the race on her behalf, totaling about $189,000. The bulk came from the National Board of Realtors, which has spent $150,000 in her favor, including polling and advertisements.

The latest campaign finance reports represent the last comprehensive public glimpse at fundraising and spending before the March 3 election. The next report is due at the end of July.

David McCuan, a Sonoma State University political scientist, said jockeying and campaign spending at this point can set the tone for the waning days of the race, and very often that means going on attack.

Zane is “in a place where she’s trying to generate some momentum to her campaign, and one of the best ways to do that is to grab one of the big bad bogeymen of politics — big oil,” McCuan said.

The committee supported by Marathon Petroleum Corp., Phillips 66 and Chevron Corp. has dropped about $97,600 on eight glossy mail pieces touting Coursey’s work to curb homelessness and his leadership after the 2017 fires, among other messages.