Longtime Santa Rosa High School teacher, Schools Plus co-founder John Bribiescas dies at 71

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2020, 1:09PM
John Bribiescas, the beloved former Santa Rosa High School teacher and grand advocate of education known as Mr. B, has died at 71.

Bribiescas, who’d lived with cancer the past three years, was surrounded by people who loved him when he passed away Tuesday afternoon at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

He was the founder and leading light of the Schools Plus philanthropy that has donated millions of dollars for enrichment programs in Santa Rosa’s secondary schools.

His wife of nearly 20 years, Carol, snuggled and spoke to him as he breathed his final breaths.

Bribiescas spent nearly all of his childhood in Santa Rosa and he attended Santa Rosa High School. Then he taught English there for 35 years, retiring in 2009.

His distress at seeing arts, sports and other programs cut at Santa Rosa schools drove him to co-found Schools Plus in 1990. The nonprofit raised large sums of money at events that included a telethon and “A Night Under the Lights” gala.

Schools Plus continues to exist and to boost secondary-school education and curricular activities in the city that Bribiescas loved.

