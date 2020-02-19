ICE agents attempt to arrest man at his Santa Rosa home

ICE agents in unmarked vans tried to arrest a Santa Rosa man at his home Wednesday but did not have a warrant and could not convince him to come outside, witnesses and immigrant advocates said.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers followed the man as he drove to his home on Barndance Lane in the city’s southwest section about 10 a.m. and he went inside while they blocked the street, according to his girlfriend who stepped outside to confront the officers.

“They said to tell him to come out, and I was like ‘OK, if you want me to tell him to come out, I will, gladly, but show me the warrant,’” his girlfriend Genesis Hernandez, 19, said in an interview with the Press Democrat.

The agents left after about two hours without making any arrests.

The incident comes one day after ICE agents arrested three people at the Sonoma County courthouse in a move local officials said flouted a new state law barring such civil immigration arrests on California courthouse grounds. Two of the men, known to the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office and a local defense attorney, had no violent criminal convictions.

Trump Administration officials have vowed to step up immigration enforcement actions with special attention to places with sanctuary policies protecting immigrants and limiting local cooperation with federal deportation missions.