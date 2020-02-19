Subscribe

Tell us: What are some Sonoma County stereotypes that are actually true?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 19, 2020, 2:47PM
When I tell people I'm from Sonoma County, I often hear one of these things: I must love wine. I'm a cycling nut and "Peanuts" was my favorite comic growing up.

Of course, while some of those may be true, they are stereotypes.

We want to know from Press Democrat readers, in your experience, what widely held beliefs about Sonoma County are actually true?

Share your opinions at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your response.

