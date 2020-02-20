Investigators recover guns, drugs in arrest of Santa Rosa man

A Santa Rosa man suspected by Sonoma County investigators of selling drugs was arrested Tuesday when the sheriffs office and federal agents discovered modified guns at his north Santa Rosa home.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Kody Ambrose, 33, just before 1:30 p.m. near his Waltzer Road home and found cocaine, a digital scale and packaging material in his car, said sheriffs spokesman Juan Valencia. He was driving with a suspended license.

About 30 minutes later, the sheriffs office and Drug Enforcement Administration agents served a search warrant at Ambrose’s home, and discovered two guns, high-capacity magazines and live ammunition in his bedroom, Valencia said.

One weapon was a .45-caliber MAC-10 machine pistol; the other was a AK-47 style short-barrel rife with a pistol grip. Both are illegal in California, Valencia said.

Ambrose has been sentenced in 10 separate criminal cases in Sonoma County since 2006. Under state law, his history prevents him from legally owning a firearm.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail Tuesday on four felony gun charges as well as transporting cocaine with the intent to sell it. He is being held on $500,000 bail because of the nature of his charges, Valencia said.

