Homeless people moved from A Place to Play park in west Santa Rosa

The last two stragglers from a disbanded homeless encampment at A Place to Play Community Park in west Santa Rosa were still stationed nearby, trying to plot their next moves, when the evening chill set in late Wednesday afternoon.

They’d been working on their exit strategies all day — since police officers came at 8 a.m. to remind them it was time to go.

But they were confounded in part by the sheer volume of their amassed belongings — easily enough in each case to require multiple pickup loads to get across town — and by law enforcement interventions that in one instance included impoundment of the very truck that was needed to make the move work.

The day had otherwise gone relatively smoothly as about 14 occupants packed up to move from the West Third Street park, including six who accepted shelter placement at Sonoma County’s new Los Guilicos Village and at Sam Jones Hall in southwest Santa Rosa, Police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf said.

“That’s actually a pretty high portion of them,” Wolf said. “That’s almost half.”

The others, about eight remaining people, managed to vacate the encampment site near the westernmost entrance of the 77-acre park by day’s end. But it wasn’t immediately clear what they’d chosen as the next stop in a migratory life that, after months on the Joe Rodota Trail, saw them plant their tents for 10 days off West Robles Avenue in south Santa Rosa before arriving at A Place to Play.

“We try and be patient and afford them every opportunity to take shelter,” Wolf said, “and in this case, as you can see, it was pretty successful.”

It was a small victory, given that many in the group had previously declined offers of emergency housing — most citing disabilities, often emotional or mental, that make the offered placements unsuitable, their attorney said.

On Wednesday they faced the daunting choice of where next to camp — knowing they likely would be moved again — and how to get there, though several friends and advocates helped people move Wednesday.

Because of confusion over different notifications alerting occupants to enforcement actions, most people in the camp had understood they were to leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday. But the deadline actually was 8 a.m., so police arrived early, quickly followed by Public Works personnel, requiring campers to move quickly from the park to the sidewalk out front even as they were still packing up.

Alicia Roman, a staff attorney with California Rural Legal Assistance, said many campers’ belongings were left behind and dumped by city personnel.

By Wednesday afternoon, a desperate shuffle played out as kids and families played near a climbing structure, dog walkers enjoyed a trail and hobbyists guided tiny speeding remote-control cars along a course adjacent to a spot where tents had stood hours earlier.

Occupants and their property were slowly moved out of the area, until only two were left.

One, Lisa Swaney, 40, had decided not to move with the group this time. But her departure was thwarted when a friend who had borrowed a truck to help people move throughout the day pulled into the West Third Street bike lane to load her belongings and was ticketed by a passing patrol officer and the truck was towed away.