Sonoma County Paratransit driver arrested on suspicion of inappropriate touching

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2020, 7:29PM
A Sonoma County Paratransit bus driver was arrested this week on suspicion of inappropriately touching a developmentally disabled passenger aboard the bus he was driving.

Officers took Jason Ray Dingus, 51, of Santa Rosa into custody Tuesday morning at his home on Sugar Bear Lane in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony sexual battery and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor sexual battery, Santa Rosa police said in a press release.

Police learned of the alleged touching on Jan. 21, when they were called for a report of a sexual assault that happened on a Paratransit bus in northeast Santa Rosa four days prior, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brenda Harrington said.

Officers were told Dingus, who was driving the vehicle, made several inappropriate comments and inappropriately touched the woman’s body over her clothing, Harrington said. No one else was on the bus at the time of the reported assault, though video surveillance from the bus that was obtained by police captured the crime, Harrington said.

Harrington directed questions about Dingus’s history as a Sonoma County Paratransit driver to the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, which operates the buses using paid staff and volunteers under a contract with Sonoma County Transit. The center did not respond to a request for additional information by Wednesday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case to call their tip line at 707-543-4040.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

