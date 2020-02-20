Democratic candidates unleash attacks on Bloomberg at Nevada debate

LAS VEGAS — The Democratic presidential candidates turned on one another in scorching and personal terms in a debate Wednesday night, with two of the leading candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg, forced onto the defensive repeatedly throughout the evening.

In his first appearance in a presidential debate, Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, struggled from the start to address his past support for stop-and-frisk policing and the allegations he has faced over the years of crude and disrespectful behavior toward women. Time and again, Bloomberg had obvious difficulty countering criticism that could threaten him in a Democratic Party that counts women and African Americans among its most important constituencies.

Two candidates who have shied away from direct conflict in past debates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden, mounted something of a tag-team onslaught against Bloomberg, several times leaving him visibly irked and straining to respond.

From the first seconds, when Sanders used the initial question to attack what he called Bloomberg’s “outrageous” policing record, it was clear that this debate would be far more heated than any of the previous forums. The unrelenting attacks reflected the urgency of the moment, as Sanders gains strength and those hoping to slow his candidacy are increasingly crowded out by Bloomberg and his unprecedented spending spree.

Warren landed the most stinging blows against Bloomberg throughout the debate, starting with an opening broadside that likened him to the figure most reviled among Democrats: President Donald Trump.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren said. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

It was not only Sanders and Bloomberg who were subjected to withering criticism: Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, also engaged in a bitter and lengthy colloquy about foreign policy and their qualifications for the presidency, culminating in a sharp exchange in which Klobuchar asked Buttigieg if he was calling her “dumb.”

There was little in the first hour of the debate to suggest that Sanders, currently the national front-runner and the favorite to win Nevada’s caucuses Saturday, had been knocked off balance, and the pile-on against Bloomberg had the potential to work in Sanders’ favor by keeping the focus of hostilities elsewhere.

But Sanders, too, was pressed to address some of the persistent questions about his candidacy, including whether he would release a fuller version of his medical records and why his candidacy appears to inspire uniquely vitriolic behavior by some of his supporters on the internet. Sanders, Vermont’s junior senator, insisted that nearly all of his online fans were good and decent people, but said he would “disown those people” who behave in deplorable ways.

Nobody acted with more urgency than Warren, who finished a distant fourth in New Hampshire after doing little to stand out in the debate there. She repeatedly inserted herself into main currents of the conversation. The challenge for her, though, is that her newfound vigor came after tens of thousands of Nevadans had already cast their ballots in early voting.

It was Warren who initiated the exchange that may have damaged Bloomberg the most when she repeatedly demanded to know whether he would be willing to release some of the former female employees at his media organization from the nondisclosure agreements they had signed. He declined to do so, calling the agreements “consensual,” and minimized the underlying complaints by suggesting that the women merely “didn’t like a joke I told.”