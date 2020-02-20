Subscribe

Trapped paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Yuba County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 20, 2020, 7:49AM
Updated 1 hour ago

OLIVEHURST — A paraglider trapped in power lines for three hours in Northern California was rescued by emergency crews near the Yuba County Airport.

The pilot was facing the ground with the wires as his only support when first responders arrived, Olivehurst Fire Department officials said.

“The difficulty was making sure that the lines were de-energized to make sure that our firefighters were safe before we could make patient contact,” said Randy York, with the Olivehurst Fire Department.

Power was cut to the surrounding area in Yuba County for a few hours while crews worked to save the man, authorities said.

The pilot got stuck while trying to land at the airport from a training exercise with an instructor, first responders said. No major injuries were reported.

Once stuck, firefighters told him to stay still.

“Letting him know to stay in contact with the aircraft and not to reach out and touch us so that the aircraft stayed still,” York said. “He’s exhausted but all his vitals seem to be stable."

