Elizabeth Warren's takedown of Mike Bloomberg at Nevada Democratic debate goes viral

It was open season on former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas. But although all five other hopefuls took their shots, one person emerged as the leader of the onslaught: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass.

"Bloomberg went in as the Titanic - billion-dollar-machine Titanic," CNN's Van Jones said Wednesday night. "Titanic, meet iceberg Elizabeth Warren."

From her scathing opening remarks denouncing derogatory comments Bloomberg allegedly made about women to her relentless questioning of the nondisclosure agreements signed by his former employees, Warren orchestrated what has been described as "one of the most precise and devastating political attacks" on a debate stage in recent memory. Over the course of the two-hour event, Bloomberg, who spoke for roughly 13 minutes and struggled at times to defend himself, was targeted by his opponents 45 times, according to NBC News. Warren was behind 11 of those instances, NBC reported.

And the internet couldn't get enough.

Warren's barbs and Bloomberg's performance sparked a flood of reactions. By early Thursday, the pair continued to trend on Twitter, which was inundated with memes and commentary about them, including from President Donald Trump.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg's debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump tweeted. "He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn't knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!"

In an emailed statement Wednesday night, Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, defended the candidate's performance and praised him for being "the grown-up in the room." Sheekey also credited Bloomberg with delivering "the line of the night" when he said, "The best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses," in reference to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"You know you are a winner when you are drawing attacks from all the candidates," Sheekey said in the statement. "Everyone came to destroy Mike tonight. It didn't happen. Everyone wanted him to lose his cool. He didn't do it.

"It took Mike just 3 months to build a stronger campaign than the rest of the field had built in more than a year," Sheekey continued. "It took him just 45 minutes in his first debate in 10 years to get his legs on the stage."

But those 45 minutes was enough time for Warren to land some of the hardest punches of the night, leaving some viewers convinced that Bloomberg's presidential run had met its end.

That assessment was no doubt premature, at best. While political scientists have argued that debate performances have little, if any, effect on elections, candidates must proceed as though they do.

Warren launched her first broadside against Bloomberg just minutes into the debate, setting the tone for the night.

"I'd like to talk about who we're running against," she said. "A billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians.' And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

About 40 minutes later, the debate returned to Bloomberg's alleged mistreatment of women when he was asked to address the accusations. He responded by touting the number of women in leadership positions within his foundation and business, noting, "I have no tolerance for the kind of behavior that the #MeToo movement has exposed."

"I hope you heard what his defense was: 'I've been nice to some women,' " Warren said, drawing applause. "That just doesn't cut it."