2 groups leave California bases after coronavirus quarantines end

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 20, 2020, 1:23PM
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — More than 115 people ended their two-week quarantines at a pair of California military bases where they had been living since flying out of China during a deadly viral outbreak.

None of those leaving Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego and Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco on Thursday have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and they don't pose any health risk, officials said.

A group of 63 people were released from Miramar, the last evacuees under quarantine staying at the base.

One person who arrived with the group tested positive for coronavirus and remains at a local hospital. Another person in close contact with that person remains under quarantine. All others were medically cleared, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control.

Meanwhile all 53 people remaining at Travis completed their quarantine and were medically cleared to leave.

The groups arrived at the bases on chartered flights from Wuhan. The locked-down city of 11 million is the epicenter of the virus that has claimed hundreds of lives worldwide.

