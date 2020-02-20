EUREKA — Police in Northern California arrested a woman on suspicion of fatally shooting her teenage son during a fight, authorities said.

Pamela Faye Millsap, 38, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter in the killing of her 17-year-old son, the Eureka Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a family disturbance in Eureka Tuesday night found the teenager who had been shot once, the department said.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he died.

Millsap is being held at Humboldt County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail.