Former U.S. Coast Guard officer from Santa Rosa sent to federal prison for having child porn

A former U.S. Coast Guard officer and Santa Rosa resident who admitted to possessing hundreds of images of child pornography was handed a four-year term in federal prison this week, federal authorities said.

Clifford Chandler Grader, 42, had more than 600 sexually exploitative images of children, including some younger than 12 years old, on his phone, according to an announcement from Homeland Security’s Immigration Customs and Enforcement division.

An investigation into Grader started when Dropbox staff alerted law enforcement in Contra Costa County he was using the data storage site to store child pornography, according to a presentencing report from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Phone records showed Grader had been trading images “over a period of months — and even encouraged another person to sexually abuse his own child for the purpose of creating child pornography,” according to the document.

A specialized unit within ICE charged with investigating child exploitation led the investigation, assisted by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Grader pleaded guilty in November.

In addition to prison, Grader was ordered to a 10-year probation term upon his release. He also must pay $3,000 in restitution to an out-of-state child victim, court records show.

