Early risers sought to help with annual census of homeless residents in Sonoma County

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2020, 8:35AM
The Sonoma County Community Development Commission is still in need of help with the annual Point-in-Time homeless count scheduled for Feb. 28.

Officials are particularly seeking volunteers familiar in Petaluma and the west county/Guerneville areas.

They need about 15 more people to fill out the roster for the yearly census, according to Michael Gause, manager for the county’s Ending Homelessness program.

Participants for the count are required to take part in one of several 90-minute trainings being offered at different times around the county on Monday and Tuesday.

They must then check in for the count at 5 a.m. Feb. 28 for deployment from different sites in groups of 2 and 3 with an expert guide — someone who has experienced being homeless — to assigned census tracts.

The count runs through about 9 a.m. and simply involves making a record of each person seen to be sleeping or to have slept outside, in a tent, in a makeshift dwelling or in a vehicle. No specific interaction is involved.

More information and a calendar of trainings is available at bit.ly/3bXbQF9.

See bit.ly/2SLM0fU to register to volunteer.

Questions? Email john@appliedsurveyresearch.org or call 831-728-1356.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

