Sonoma Coast stained glass artist Diana Bundy

Just a few blocks from the ocean at Salmon Creek, Diana Bundy works from a cozy, art-filled studio transforming panels of raw glass into beautiful designs that enhance entryways, windows, tabletops and more.

The stained-glass artist has been designing custom pieces for more than 40 years, making everything from lampshades and ambiance lamps to decorative window hangings, windows and full-length doors. The art form brings as much joy today as when she started as a young woman ready for a new career path.

Bundy spotted a stained-glass piece in a store window in the late 1970s and knew in that instant she’d found her passion. She has no recollection of the design but vividly remembers the impact it had on her.

“It spoke to me,” she said. “All I saw was the colors of glass in the sun. It must have been (shining) on it perfectly right. Something about it just grabbed me.”

Her only art lessons were in high school, where her drawings won praise from her instructor. Determined to become a stained-glass artist, she found a book on the medium and, through practice, became a self-trained artisan. She’s never looked back.

“I’ve got all the tools and once you know how to use your tools, it’s not hard,” she said. “I keep working at it until it looks right. I have no training whatsoever.”

Working on a recent afternoon from her home-based studio, Salmon Creek Designs, Bundy was finishing one piece while already thinking ahead to the custom order that follows.

With a cup of tea at her side, ocean views from a front window and backyard dog and cat doors inviting pets Capri and Pickles to visit, Bundy went about her workday in a former one-car garage that her husband, Michael Bundy, a builder and craftsman, turned into an ideal workshop.

“It’s my space,” the artist said. “It’s where I love to be.”

The studio is complete with a constellation of creamy yellow stars she painted on the concrete floor, rows of vertical shelves housing panels of glass in a rainbow of hues and the equipment and tools Bundy uses to perfect her artwork, from specialty scissors, pliers and a self-oiling glass cutter to a glass grinder and soldering iron — all used in the many steps to completing a project.

“I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoy it,” she said of the medium.

She admits to going through several boxes of Band-Aids in the early days of her career, but has since been without cuts or scratches from working with glass. “Rarely now, because I’m very careful,” she said.

Although the work is time consuming and precise, Bundy insists she’s “the world’s least patient person.” What she may lack in patience, she finds in other avenues. “I am woman,” she said. “I multitask.”

She has no idea how many pieces she’s completed during her long career but shares that each project has a story.

Most of her clients live in the North Bay, finding her through word of mouth or by visiting during twice-a-year Salmon Creek ArtWalk open studio tours in the coastal village about a mile north of Bodega Bay.

Bundy especially loves the serendipity of clients finding her from spotting “funky” art walk signs (orange with a salmon caricature) while taking coastal drives. “I can’t think of any better way,” said Bundy, who grew up on the New Jersey shore before making her way to California at age 19.