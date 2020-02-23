Healdsburg’s barn dance fundraiser set for Feb. 29 after Kincade fire postponement

When the committee in charge of the upcoming Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair’s Barn Dance decided to postpone the event last October during the evacuation orders of the Kincade fire, they were reacting to an emergency situation.

Now, they just want to have fun and raise money and the event is rescheduled for Feb. 29. The hosts for the event are the fair board directors, in conjunction with 4-H and FFA members. Dinner will include a New York strip steak, with appetizers and wines from the Dry Creek, Alexander and Russian River valleys. There will be a no-host bar.

Silent and live auctions will feature local merchandise and gift certificates. McKenna Faith will play country music.

According to the barn dance promo coordinator, Emily McCutchan, the theme “Leap into the Roaring 20s” is a play on both the agricultural roots of the broader Healdsburg area of the 1920s and our newest decade, the 2020s, linking the past and the future.

The board of the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair and Parade, including those on the barn dance community, are community-minded people, most with agricultural ties to this area.

The majority of them have either 4-H or FFA experience, though there are “agricultural transplants” as well, according to McCutchan. Many of them originally showed their projects at the small, traditional country fair. The fair is open to 4-H and FFA members in both the Healdsburg and Windsor Unified School Districts.

All money raised from the event is used for the fair and for the annual scholarships for students at one time involved in one or both of those two groups.

The Healdsburg Future Farmer’s Country Fair, at 71 years old, is one of the Healdsburg community’s longest-running events, and it is one of the few nonprofit fairs in the state.

The Barn Dance is 5p.m.-10:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville. Tickets are on sale at brownpapertickets.com/event/4317899. Tickets are $55 per person and include admission, auctions, music and buffet dinner with open seating. Tickets can per purchased in person at Tim Fincher Auto Repair, 82 Healdsburg Ave.

For questions or to make a donation, email Kelly Parsons at, Tomotokp@sonic.net.